World of Winter returns to downtown Grand Rapids on January 12

World of Winter is the largest festival in the U.S., and it returns to downtown Grand Rapids on January 12, 2024, bringing a wide array of art and events to the public.

World of Winter features over 100 art installations, events, and ice sculptures, offering something for everyone. The festival provides an opportunity for families and adults to enjoy Michigan’s beautiful winter and experience the four-season offerings of Downtown Grand Rapids.

The opening event is Luminary Light Night at Ah-Nab-Awen Park on Friday, January 12 from 6 to 9 p.m.

World of Winter Grand Rapids will take place from January 12 through March 10.

To see a complete list of events and art displays visit worldofwintergr.com.