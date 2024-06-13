World Ocean Day takes place at John Ball Zoo on June 20

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

John Ball Zoo is getting ready to host their next Wildlife Exploration Day, World Ocean Day, celebrating all the zoo's water animals and conservation projects.

The day will feature all of John Ball Zoo's aquatic animals like the penguins, the pygmy hippo, and more. There will also be performances from drummers, bubble performners, and aquarium dives.

Characters Ariel, Moana, Pocahontas, and even Captain Jack Sparrow, will even be in attendance teaching about the water and the many animals that live in it.

World Ocean Day will take place on June 20 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The event is free for members, $21.95 for adults, and $16.95 for youth and seniors.

Learn more information by visiting jbzoo.org/events/world-ocean-day

