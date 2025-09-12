World-Class Irish Dance Comes to Coopersville This October with 'A Taste of Ireland'

Next month, Coopersville will have a Celtic treat like no other. A Taste of Ireland – The Irish Music & Dance Sensation visits Centerstage Theatre on Thursday, October 16 at 7:30 p.m., promising a show rich with rhythm, history, and heart.

Audiences can expect a seamless blend of heritage and innovation: traditional Irish steps alongside tap, modern staging, and storytelling that connects Ireland’s past and present

Cian Walsh and Brittany Pymm lead a cast of world-class dancers in the show. A lead dancer from Cork, Ireland, Walsh grew up steeped in Irish dance. He has competed internationally, achieving world champion status. Pymm, also a former world champion, showcases precision and connection to the audience.

Todd got to speak with both of them this morning and get a little sneak peek. Watch the interview to learn more and then get your tickets at the Centerstage Theatre's website.

