Woodland Airstream shares what's trending ahead of Grand Rapids Camper, Travel & RV Show this weekend

Camping is one of the best ways to travel and take in the great outdoors, and a dozen vendors and special guests will want to share the glory of camping with West Michigan this weekend at the upcoming Camper, Travel, and RV Show.

From January 12-15, DeVos Place will be filled with outdoor-centered vendors- like Woodland Airstream- showcasing more than 100 RV lines, accessories, campgrounds, and travel destinations.

Woodland Airstream is a full spectrum dealership that sells RVs and parts, as well as offers repair services and rentals. They offer units ranging from $45k-$200k, and there’s an Airstream for everyone.

The Camper, Travel, & RV show will take place at the following times:

January 12: 3 to 9 p.m.

January 13: 12 to 9 p.m.

January 14: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

January 15: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Discover more vendors and an event schedule at showspan.com.