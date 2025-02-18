Women's Health Expo putting sport, athletics and wellness first for women and those who support them

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Women’s Sports & Health Expo is hosting its inaugural event, on Saturday, February 22, at DeVos Place. Wolverine Worldwide is the presenting sponsor, underscoring the company's dedication to fostering empowerment and wellness for everyone, including women and girls of all ages and athletic abilities.

As a global leader in active, outdoor, and lifestyle footwear and apparel through brands such as Saucony, Merrell, andSweaty Betty, Wolverine Worldwide’s support amplifies the Expo’s mission to celebrate, educate, and inspire women and girls on their wellness journeys—whether they’re seasoned athletes, just starting out, or exploring new ways to stay active.

“We are thrilled to have Wolverine Worldwide as the presenting sponsor of the Women’s Sports & Health Expo,” said Amy Muller, Executive Director. “This partnership demonstrates their commitment to empowering women and girls to lead healthy, active lives. Together, we’re creating an event that truly meets women where they are on their wellness journey.”

Start the morning with a community fun run, that gets you free entry into the expo. Or show up to take in one of the many speakers on topics from mental health to fueling performance after menopause. Check out special demos or take a yoga class with VSJ Fitness. There will also be plenty of vendor booths with the latest gear and gadgets. The event runs from 10:00 am-6:00 pm. Tickets are $16 for adults, $6 for 6-17, 5 and under are free.