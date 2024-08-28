Women of Color Give to award $50,000 to local organizations during 5th annual grant cycle

Women can create real change when they work together, and there's no better proof than the organization Women of Color Give. The nonprofit is West Michigan's leading philanthropy supporting the black, Indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC) community, and this year they are distributing $50,000 to three local organizations.

The grant is set to be divided among the top three non-profits nominated by WOC Give investors at the organization’s end-of-year Investment Night. The 2024 $50,000 GIVE will be broken into $25,000, $15,000, and $10,000 segments, meaning each of the top three organizations will walk away with a substantial donation.

WOC Give investors will submit their recommended non-profits by August 30. They will then collectively vote on said recommendations, finalizing the top three organizations for the 2024 grant cycle by late September.

These three organizations will be invited to present at WOC Give’s annual Investment Night in December. Give investors will assess each non-profit’s programming needs and cast their vote to determine how funding will be distributed across the three organizations.

Learn more by visiting wocgive.org.

