Women At Risk International hosting estate sale to benefit trafficking victims

Women at Risk (WAR), International has been helping trafficking survivors and at-risk women for twenty years, providing vocational training and projects both domestically and abroad. WAR Int'l began selling handcrafted items made by women in these programs, leading to the opening of chest boutiques in Rockford and Wyoming to continue self-sustainability with various partnerships.

WAR Int'l is hosting the "Estate Sale for Freedom" at the Wyoming Chest Boutique, located at 2790 44th St SW. From Tuesday, July 14 through Saturday, July 18, shoppers can shop for a variety of handmade goods and donated items. All proceeds help support women in an international safehouse, where they can continue to heal and grow.

Hours of the sale vary depending on the day and are available online.

Shelley Marinus, Volunteer Coordinator Women At Risk, International visited the Morning Mix to talk about the event, show off what items can be found, and how the community can support WAR, Int'l year-round.

Visit warinternational.org for more information.

If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888.

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