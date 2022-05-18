Wiz Khalifa coming to perform at Soaring Eagle

Splash in the waterpark, visit the casino, and there are plenty of activities for the whole family!

First up is Chocolate Chip Cookie Day on May 20 and 21. Kids can bake their own cookies and then go on a scavenger hunt with cookie prizes. Of course, there will be storytime with Nokomis and movies directly after.

For Memorial Weekend on May 27 and 28, kids can make the American flag and then challenge themselves by running an obstacle course. On Friday people can watch "Avengers" and on Saturday, "Avengers Age of Ultron."

For pricing, lodging details, and registration forms, head to soaringeaglecasino.com.

So many shows have been added to Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort, starting with Wiz Khalifa and G-Eazy. A military kid, Khalifa spent most of his childhood bouncing around before settling in Pittsburgh. He started releasing mixtapes around 2005, racking up an increasingly high-profile set of features before breaking through with 2011's Rolling Papers.

Journey will be bringing their Freedom Tour will be in Mount Pleasant on August 5. They'll be playing their chart-topping hits, including "Don't Stop Believin," "Any Way You Want It," "Faithfully," "Lights," and more! The tour comes after the band previously announced a brand new six-show Las Vegas residency, running from December 1-11 at the Theater at Virgin Hotels. Since the group's formation in 1973, Journey has earned 19 Top 40 singles, 25 Gold and Platinum Albums, and has sold nearly 100 million albums globally.

Alice in Chains with special guest Bush. Known for their 1990s grunge sound and songs such as "Man in the Box," and "Would?" Tickets go on sale for the outdoor concert on Saturday and start at $32.

Tacos and Tequila is back! It takes place on May 21 starting at 6:30 p.m. in the Entertainment Hall. Try delicious tacos and Mexican dishes from the area's top restaurants along with specialty tequila cocktails. Enjoy a live musical performance by War too!

There's still plenty of room in the Entertainment Hall if you'd like to see Steve Martin and Martin Short on May 27. From two of the funniest, most influential, and acclaimed talents of the past century, their humor is driven to make each other laugh as much as the audience. The jokes come at you at a rapid-fire pace with little set-up and big punch lines as they mock Hollywood. Tickets start at $62.

After being gone for six years, Monster Truck Madness is back! It's the largest outdoor monster truck event in the Midwest featuring 10 monster truck superstars. Don't miss the triumphant return Saturday, July 2 at 7 p.m. with an epic display of fireworks to follow. Tickets are $25 and are on sale now.

To get tickets to these shows and to check out others, go to etix.com or the Soaring Eagle Box Office.

