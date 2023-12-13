Winter Theatre Forum 2023 taking place at Wealthy Theatre, December 27-30

CarpenBarry.com is excited to announce the inaugural Winter Theatre Forum taking place from December 27 to 30, 2023, at Wealthy Theatre in Grand Rapids.

The Winter Theatre Forum is a community-building initiative designed to inspire, educate, and promote collaboration within the local performing arts community.

The Winter Theatre Forum spans four days and is designed to bring together performers, producers, directors, and theatre enthusiasts to foster creativity and celebrate the region's talent. There will be a wide array of workshops, performances, panel discussions, networking opportunities, and more.

Then, the public can come to the evening performances on Thursday and Friday, where they can watch local talent perform Thursday's "Celebration of Local Theatre" and Friday's "Sondheim Tribute Revue."

The forum concludes on Saturday with a grand finale event that aims to raise funds for a local organization. It's an opportunity for attendees to make a difference while celebrating the performing arts.

Registration is limited to 100 participants. To sign up, visit CarpenBarry.com/wtfgr.