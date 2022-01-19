Winter Olympics Athlete Profile: Red Gerard

Red Gerard is the talk of the Colorado Rocky Mountains. As an Olympic Gold Medalist at just the age of 17 at the Olympic Winter Games Pyeongchang 2018, he has fine-tuned and added to his routine to roar into Beijing for the 2022 games.

Red has been snowboarding his entire life, leading up to his gold medal win making him the youngest American male to win an Olympic Winter Gold Medal since 1928.

Now at 21-years-old, he's ready to take the gold once again, as well as test out moves he's been practicing over the past four years.

Red has been practicing snowboarding with his brothers and sisters on a piece of farmland next door to his home to recreate small parts of the mountains he's used to snowboarding on.

He's a proud member of Team Toyota, which continues to emphasize his commitment to creating an even better society through the freedom of movement. Red is so committed to his craft, every minute of practice is spent perfecting his 1080 move and teh famous triple cork 1620.

Red says he's ready to ride, fly, soar, and have fun chasing the gold, demonstrating what mobility is all about.

Due to travel restrictions to China, Red's family, friends, and the neighborhood will be at watch parties in the Big Barn on Red's property as his Colorado ranch.

Toyota supports 31 Olympic and Paralympic athletes and 18 U.S. National governing bodies and high-performance management organizations on their journeys to the Olympic and Paralympic Games Beijing 2022 and beyond.

