Winter Olympic Games Athlete Profile: Toby Miller

The U.S. Olympic Men's snowboard team has not been this deep and rich with talent in years and for Toby Miller to make the team, he knows he has to step it up. The 21-year-old California Native was a champion on the junior circuit and at the X Games, but now the competition is at a much higher level and as Christine Kim found out, Toby Miller is here to stay.

Toby knows his future is bright and has the support of top snowboard coaches, his deep friendship with Shaun White and his sponsors.

