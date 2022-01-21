Winter Olympic Athlete Profile: Chloe Kim

Chloe Kim, a 21-year-old California native, has smashed records, won almost every competition she's been in, and shocked the world at the last Winter Olympic Games back in 2018. Now she's returning to win the gold for Team USA at the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.

Chloe's achievements include 6 X Games, gold medals, and an Olympic Gold in Women's Half Pipe Snowboarding at the 2018 Winter Games.

Chloe made history at the 2018 Winter Games by becoming the first woman to land back-to-back 1080s in the Olympic Half Pipe competition.

In between the Winter Olympics, she took nearly two years off to explore life and a semester at Princeton University. However, after her time away, she's been working on three new tricks that she'll introduce most likely during her performance at Beijing 2022.

This segment is sponsored by Bader Toyota. Toyota supports 31 U.S. Olympic and Paralympic athletes and 18 U.S. national governing bodies and high-performance management organizations on their journeys to the Olympic and Paralympic games Beijing 2022 and beyond.