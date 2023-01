Need plans tonight? Head to the Van Andel Arena for Christian music's biggest annual tour, Winter Jam.

Winter Jam 2023 is a ministry-focused concert experience, headlined by We The Kingdom, Jeremy Camp, Andy Mineo, and Anne Wilson, among others, with Sean BE set to perform during the tour’s Pre-Jam Party.

Winter Jam Tour is happening tonight, January 19, with doors opening at 6 p.m.

Tickets cost $15 at the door; they can't be bought in advance or online.

Learn more by visiting jamtour.com.