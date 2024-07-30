Watch Now
Morning Mix

Actions

Wines that pair well with a summer evening outdoors

Posted at
and last updated

Summer is flying by, as it always does, so what better way to savor what’s left of the season than by spending quality time outdoors with the people we love? Of course, a glass of wine always pairs well with good company.

Author and lifestyle expert, Donna Bozzo, joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix via Zoom so share her favorite products and treats to host the perfect summer evening:

  • Highlands 41 Black Granite
    • Price: $15.99
    • Retailer: Meijer and Highlands41.com
  • Highlands 41 Cabernet Sauvignon
    • Price: $15.99
    • Retailer: Meijer and Highlands41.com
  • Riva de la Rosa Vermentino
    • Price: $18.99
    • Retailer: Kroger, Meijer and Rivadelarosawine.com
  • Riva de la Rosa Gavi
    • Price: $18.99
    • Retailer: Kroger, Meijer and Rivadelarosawine.com
  • Riva de la Rosa Sauvignon Blanc
    • Price: $18.99
    • Retailer: Kroger, Meijer and Rivadelarosawine.com

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book