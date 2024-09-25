Wine Week: Tanglewood Winery

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

When it comes to wine-making, Michigan is one of the top wine-producing states in the United States. Michigan is home to hundreds of award-winning wineries, and Fox 17 Morning Mix is highlighting a few vineyards in West Michigan as part of Wine Week.

The third stop on Fox 17 Morning Mix's Wine Week is Tanglewood Winery. Todd spoke with owner Trevor Wassink about the family history behind the winery and how he continues to honor his family legacy through winemaking.

Tanglewood Winery is devoted to developing the richest handcrafted fruit, dessert, and port wines in West Michigan.

The roots of Tanglewood Winery go back three generations to the 1960s when Gordon Wassink— Trevor's grandfather— began Farming blueberries in Holland, Michigan. Since then the farm has been passed from father to son and has gained a reputation over the years for high-quality fruit.

Tanglewood Winery is located at 15811 Riley St. in Holland.

Learn more by visiting tanglewoodwinery.com.

