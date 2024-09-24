Wine Week: Pleasant Valley Farm & Vineyard

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

When it comes to wine-making, Michigan is one of the top wine-producing states in the United States. Michigan is home to hundreds of award-winning wineries, and Fox 17 Morning Mix is highlighting a few vineyards in West Michigan as part of Wine Week.

The next stop on Fox 17 Morning Mix's Wine Week is Pleasant Valley Farm. Michelle went to talk with owners Bob and Theresa to learn about the history of the vineyards, and how they honor the memory of a late family member through their wine-making.

Bob's grandmother found and purchased the property in World War II, shortly after one of her sons passed away. Originally an orchard, she took care of the property with love and care while raising the rest of her family. Now, Bob and Theresa own the property and honor her memory by continuing to keep the property fruitful as a vineyard.

At Pleasant Valley Farm and Vineyard, Michigan-grown wine production is their priority. All of their wines are 100 percent sourced from their farm, and range from interpretations of classic European favorites to 21st-century offerings that move wine style into the future.

Plus at the vineyard, there is a place to hang out to have a couple of glasses of wine, a putting green space, and multiple yard games.

Pleasant Valley Farm and Vineyard is located at 522 North 69th Avenue in Hart.

Learn more by going to pleasantvalleyfarmandvineyard.com or call (231)-301-2491.

