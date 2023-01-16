Wine About Winter returns to downtown Grand Haven on January 20

Instead of whining about how cold it is this winter, why not Wine About Winter instead? The 12th annual wine-tasting event will take over downtown Grand Haven on Friday night.

Wine lovers can wander the heated sidewalks throughout downtown Grand Haven to experience samples of wine while shopping at the many amazing businesses on Grand Haven Main Street.

Local storefronts from Beacon Boulevard throughout Centertown and along Washington Avenue Downtown will be displaying specials, and goods, and serving up treats & wine.

This year’s admission to Wine About Winter is the 12th annual commemorative wine glass which will be on sale for $5. These glasses can be purchased in advance at Fortino’s, located at 114 Washington Avenue. Glasses will also be available to purchase on Friday, January 20 at 41 Harbourfront, in the common area beginning at 3:00 p.m. and in Centertown at Guitar Haven located at 17 N 7th Street.

Tasting tickets are only $3 each and will also be available for purchase at 41 Harbourfront, Guitar Haven, and outside Fortino’s and Borr’s.

Proceeds from this fundraiser are used for Main Street vibrancy and beautification purposes.

Wine About Winter will take place on January 20 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Learn more by visiting downtowngh.com/wine.