Wimee's World launches Kickstarter campaign

Wimee's Words is more than just an interactive world featuring learning, curiosity, storytelling, and friendship. Based out of Grand Rapids, the robot puppet has amassed a following of thousands of viewers across all ages.

Founded by Michael Hyacinthe in 2016 and co-produced by Kevin Kammeraad, the two have taken Wimee across West Michigan and beyond, meeting with students, parents, and teachers by hosting educational and creative workshops.

In addition, the two have taken Wimee into the digital world by developing the Wimage app and bringing Wimee to PBS stations across the country and online. The Wimmee's World YouTube channel currently sits at 28,000 subscribers.

The recent federal defunding of PBS through the Corporation of Public Broadcasting has put Wimee's future in uncertainty. A Kickstarter campaign has been launched to continue providing educational children's programming to the community and beyond.

Michael, along with local fans Jeff and Liam, visited the Morning Mix to share the importance of preserving this type of content and how the community can get involved.

Audiences can keep up with Wimee's latest adventures by visiting his website or Facebook and Instagram.

