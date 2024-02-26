"Wimee Learns about Money" teaches kids about financial responsibility

West Michigan's favorite robot is back to teach kids valuable lessons about money in his latest book, "Wimee Learns about Money."

In the children's book, Wimee meets Mr. Bill to learn about what money is and how it works. Readers will have fun as they discover earning, spending, saving, giving, and other money facts.

The book also leaves a note to parents and educators with ideas on how to use the book to further learning. It covers an early introduction to financial concepts like how to get money (invest, receive a gift, or earn), the purpose of money (to buy things), and what to do with money (buy things now, save it to buy things later, or use it to help others).

"Wimee Learns About Money" is available on Amazon and wimee.tv.