"Wimee Creates" book series launches nation-wide

West Michigan's favorite robot, Wimee, has a very big week ahead of him! The star already has a hit national TV show with fans all over the world, now Wimee has a new series of books coming out.

The first book, Wimee Creates with Vehicles and Colors, is available now wherever books are sold.

To hear the book read in person by Wimee, attend one of the following storytimes:



Baker Book House Storytime TODAY Wed July 19 at 10:30 am

Schuler Books Storytime Sat July 29, 11 am

Storytime in the Park, Garfield Park 6:45 pm July 25

Stay up to date on the latest releases of Wimee's books by following zonderkidz.com or wimee.tv.