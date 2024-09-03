Watch Now
Wild and diverse talents of Salooniverse! are coming to the Wealthy Theatre on Sept. 6 & 7

The DAM Circus is coming Wealthy Theatre this weekend to perform the amazing show, Salooniverse, a unique show out of California featuring humans of all sizes and talents.
 
Salooniverse is a show featuring the magic of the wild west combining with the thrill of the circus. The show features high-flying acrobatics, gun-slinging burlesque, live music, immersive theater, and so much more.

Salooniverse will have shows on September 6 and 7. Tickets range from $25 to $50.

To purchase tickets and to get more show information visit damcircus.com/salooniverse.

