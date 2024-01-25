Why you should take the Polar Plunge to support Special Olympics Michigan

More than 23,000 athletes find community, activity, friendship, health, and joy through Special Olympics Michigan in sports. These programs reach individuals with developmental disabilities across the state, and one reason SOMI can continue to provide programming is through generous donations and the Polar Plunge.

Special Olympics Michigan Polar Plunge is the organization's largest fundraiser, taking place in more than 25 locations statewide. The Polar Plunge is a series of events where people brave the cold, like jumping into cold water during Michigan's winter months.

The Grand Rapids Polar Plunge will be taking place on February 10 at LMCU Ball Park.

Find a Polar Plunge in your area and learn how to register at plungemi.org.