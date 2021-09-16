Watch
Morning Mix

Actions

Why you should build your future home with Eastbrook Homes

Trusted Advisor: Eastbrook Homes
Videos
Build your future home with Eastbrook Homes
Posted at 10:23 AM, Sep 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-16 10:23:30-04

When people are making a large purchase, like a new home or condo, they often look to referrals- real reviews from folks who have already done that.

Jennifer Grijalba is one of those people when it comes to building a new home, and she chose Eastbrook Homes to get the job done. Jennifer joined the Fox 17 Morning Mix to share handy tips for those looking to build a new home right now, and why she chose Eastbrook Homes to get the job done.

Learn more about Eastbrook Homes and their communities, head to eastbrookhomes.com.

This segment is sponsored by Eastbrook Homes as part of Trusted Advisor.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
National Hispanic Heritage Month 2021 sidebar promo image

News on your time