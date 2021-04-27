Why the placement of your plant makes a difference in how well it will grow

The "right plant in the right place" is a rule of thumb for native plant gardening. In today's Home Sweet Home Tip, Everett's Gardens shares information every gardener should know before purchasing plants.

Know if the place you're going to put your plants is in a sunny spot or shady spot. Certain plants thrive in these areas, and you don't want to purchase plants that need sunshine, only to plant them in a shady part of your yard to die.

Also, know if the spot you'll be planting your greenery will be mostly dry or wet soil. Depending on the size of your plant, the type of soil will let gardeners know how much they need to be watered (or how little.)

Everett's Gardens is located at 240 84th Street South East in Byron Center.

Learn more by visiting everettsgardens.com or call (616)-438-1592.