Watch
Morning Mix

Actions

Why companies like Old National Bank partner with Ele's Place

Partnering for an upcoming fundraiser Nov. 1
Videos
Why Old National Bank is a sponsor for Ele's Place upcoming fundraiser
Posted at 10:25 AM, Oct 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-29 10:25:44-04

On November 1, Ele's Place is hosting the Courage, Comfort & Cocktails event. Beyond individual donors, Ele's Place is supported by numerous local businesses like Old National Bank.

Old National Bank Market President Drew Ysseldyke shares more on how their company is involved with Ele's Place and why their mission is so close to their hearts.

Courage, Comfort & Cocktails virtual event with a one-of-a-kind fundraising experience from the comfort of home! Guests will have a chance to bid on unique live and silent auction items and experiences, as well as learn more about Ele’s Place West Michigan and the loyal work our staff and volunteers provide to grieving children, teens.

The virtual hybrid will take place at 6:30 p.m.

Learn more by visiting elesplace.org or calling 616-301-1605 EXT. 5100.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time