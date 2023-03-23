Why Bradenton, FL is the perfect family getaway for Spring Break

Spring Break is just around the corner, so lots of families will be heading south to Florida. The Bradenton area will have something for everyone: white sand beaches, museums, attractions, amazing food, outdoor adventure, and so much more.

Kolby Gayson, Marketing & Communications Director for the Bradenton Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, took a trip up north to the Fox 17 Morning Mix studio to share what families can experience for Spring Break, or beyond.

Flights to Bradenton on Allegiant are non-stop, and less than 3 hours, with some one-way flights costing less than $100.

Bradenton is closely located on many beaches that are open and ready for relaxation. The Bradenton area is great all year-round and is the perfect place to escape from chill Midwest winters.

Bradenton is also a special area for its unique food and drink scene. Family-friendly attractions and restaurants include:

○ Florida Maritime Museum

○ The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature

○ The Sandbar - parents can eat while their kids play on the beach

○ Cook your catch restaurants: list one or two

○ The Nest at Robinson Preserve

○ Paint a sand dollar at the Shiny Fish Emporium