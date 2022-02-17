Whitney Cummings brings "Touch Me Tour" to Grand Rapids on March 5

Her credentials and talents are definitely nothing to laugh at, but her comedy act is! Whitney Cummings' work as a comedian, actor, writer, producer, and director have left many rolling on the floor laughing, and now she's bringing those talents to West Michigan for her "Touch Me Tour."

Whitney Cummings Touch Me Tour is making its way to Grand Rapids on March 5. But before she hits the stage, the Fox 17 Morning Mix got to interview her about her experience on the road, and what people can expect to see at her show.

The show will start at 6 p.m. at GLC Live in 20 Monroe.

To purchase tickets and to learn more, visit whitneycummings.com/tour.