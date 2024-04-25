White Elephant Sale: Grab a variety of goods at garage sale prices on April 26 & 27

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The Grand Rapids YMCA Service Club’s White Elephant Sale is taking place April 26 and 27, offering people the chance to grab a variety of goods at garage sale prices.

The following items will be available for sale:

· Antiques

· Appliances

· ATVs

· Building Materials, Hardware, and Lumber

· Business Dead Stock/Excess Inventory

· Books, CDs, Vinyl records, DVDs

· Business Liquidations/Retirements

· Car Parts

· Clothing - gently used

· Coins and other Collectibles

· Electronics

· Estate Sale Items

· Farm Implements and Equipment

· Furniture

· Generators, Power Washers, and Pumps

· Hobbies

· Housewares

· Industrial Supplies

· Jewelry/Gems

· Lawn and Garden Equipment and Supplies

· Outdoor Living Equipment, Furniture, and Supplies

· Sporting Goods

· Tools

· Toys

· Trailers

· Vehicles

· Watercraft

The White Elephant Sale will take place at 4273 Alpine Ave NW, Comstock Park, at the following times:

April 26: 8 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. (Early Bird: $10)

April 26: 9:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.

April 27: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.