"When We Flew Away" shares the story before Anne Frank's Diary

Author Alice Hoffman has written over 30 novels, and her latest tells the story of Anne Frank before her diary called When We Flew Away.

Anne Frank's The Diary of a Young Girl has captivated and inspired readers for decades, changing the world with the tragic perspective of life for Jewish families during World War II. When We Flew Away shares a side of the Frank Family many people don't know, featuring archival content provided by the Anne Frank House.

The book also featuers information about Otto Frank's desperate bids to get his family to safety in America, gathered from correspondence between Otto Frank and Nathan Straus, Jr. from the Straus Historical Society’s Archives.

Based on extensive research and published in cooperation with the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam, When We Flew Away is an extraordinary and moving tour de force.

Alice Hoffman joined the Fox 17 Morning Mix via Zoom to discuss the extensive research that helped create this book, and how readers can apply the past events to today's modern world.

When We Flew Away: A Novel of Anne Frank Before the Diary is available now wherever books are sold.

