When hiring a company, here's why you should never give a big deposit upfront

When hiring a company to work on your home, get someone who will get the job done, and will do it well. However, it's important to look out for red flags.

Legacy Roofing and Restorations says when hiring a home repair company, customers should never pay the full deposit upfront. A company looking for a big deposit upfront isn't competent in the work they're going to perform.

At Legacy Roofing and Restoration, they require zero money down. A company that doesn't require money until the job is done is confident in the work they do and wants to make sure the customer is satisfied with their work before receiving payment.

