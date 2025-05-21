Wheatland Music Organization's Traditional Arts Weekend returns to Remus

Wheatland Music Organization has been serving as a resource to preserve and present traditional music and arts in mid-Michigan. From their traditional arts weekend to music festival, there is something for everyone willing to learn various activities instructed by others.

The 37th annual Traditional Arts Weekend will be from May 23 to 25 at the organization grounds, located at 72251 50th Avenue in Remus. The gate opens at 3 P.M. on Friday and ending at 11 P.M. on Sunday.

Tickets can be purchased at the gate and prices vary depending on the purchase of either weekend passes or daily passes:

WEEKEND PRICES:



Adult (16 and up): $90

Children (11-15): $25

Children (5-10): $5

Children under 5: free

DAILY PRICES:

Adult (16 and up): $50

Children (11-15): $17

Children (5-10): $5

Children under 5: free

Mary Sumners, Wheatland Board Member and Community Education Committee Member, visited the Morning Mix to talk about what to expect at this year's event.

For more information, visit wheatlandmusic.org.

