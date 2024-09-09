What's new this year: ArtPrize returns to the city of Grand Rapids September 13-28

ArtPrize, one of West Michigan's favorite events returns to the City of Grand Rapids and beyond, showcasing art from the greatest artwork from local, national, and international artists.

ArtPrize is free, open to the public, and to any artist working in the mediums of visual or experiential art who has work to enter and a venue eager to host that work. ArtPrize will award over $400,000 directly to artists through both popular and juried voting, as well as $200,000 in annual grants to support the work of these participating artists.

Jolee Kirkikis and Caitlin Whittington from ArtPrize joined the Fox 17 Morning Mix to share what's new this year, what patrons can expect, and the best way to see all the art this year.

ArtPrize will take place September 13-28.

To cast your votes or to learn where all the art pieces will be throughout Grand Rapids and beyond, visit artprize.org.

