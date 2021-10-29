What's for dinner? Pick up a variety of frozen pizzas at Meijer

A lot of focus goes into food for many holidays. When it comes to Thanksgiving, it's obvious to make a top-notch turkey dinner, but what does everyone flock to for Halloween? Pizza!

Meijer is prepared to provide a variety of frozen pizzas for all busy families looking to feed their little "gremlins" and their friends throughout Halloween weekend.

They've got their bases covered with everyone's favorite brands like Tombstone, Digiorno, Red Baron, and more.

The Fox 17 Morning Mix team stopped by one of the local Meijer stores to browse the aisles for Halloween costumes and picked up a few frozen pizzas while we were at it.

Find all these pizzas at a Meijer near you, or just browse their selection at meijer.com.