The power of gratitude can be underestimated, especially during the holidays. Author Janice Kaplan's "The Gratitude Diaries" was a New York Times Bestseller, and now she has released a new book that goes a step further with a different approach to find happiness.

In "What Your Body Knows About Happiness: How to Use Your Body to Change Your Mind Complete," Kaplan shares unique tips to ensure that during this holiday season, the only steam that will be rising will be from your delicious food and not your guests.

Somes tips in the book include:



Give all your guests a HOT TODDY or another warm drink instead of a glass of wine to kick-off the evening. Why? It’s been scientifically proven that if you hold something warm in your hands you are more likely to feel warmer and kinder towards someone than if you are holding something cold.

Serve a Buffet or Tasting Menu – it's all about changing how we eat. Your body is happiest and gets the most sensory pleasure in the first few bites. So, keep your body (and those of your guests) happy by eating a few bites of several different foods rather than a lot of just one or two.

Plush pillows on every chair – Hard surfaces have been shown to make people more aggressive, so throw some pillows on the chairs around the dining room table. Add some comfort and softness to both your body and the conversation.

Take a different route on your way to the supermarket - While it's not a Caribbean vacation, putting your body in a new situation can lead to a positive change in your thoughts.

Put a blue or green tablecloth on the table. These are the happiest colors!

Take advantage of the power of the body-mind connections to elevate your entertaining and add extra happiness to your holidays and beyond.

