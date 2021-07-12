What you can do to participate in Clean Air Action Day

The West Michigan Clean Air Coalition has a mission to protect the Earth, the ozone, and to educate others on how to be more environmentally friendly. One of the ways they do that is to educate the community about Clean Air Action Days.

Clean Air Action Days happen semi-frequently throughout the year in West Michigan, allowing the community to create cleaner air for West Michigan and beyond.

When the coalition declares a Clean Air Action Day, there is a list of things people can do to reduce emissions:

Refuel vehicles before or after a Clean Air Action Day

Delay lawn cutting or other maintenance activities

Try not to use charcoal lighter fluid, solvent-based paint, or degreasers

Carpool or use public transit

The West Michigan Clean Air Coalition is a partnership of businesses, academic institutions, government agencies, industry, and non-profit organizations in Kent, Ottawa, Muskegon, and Kalamazoo counties working together to achieve cleaner air in the region through the education and promotion of voluntary emission reduction activities.

Stay informed by signing up to receive text messages or email notifications for the next Clean Air Action Day by calling 1-800-656-0663.

To learn more on how to participate in Clean Air Action Day, visit wmcac.org.

