After a three-year hiatus, WestFest is returning to raise funds for Sacred Heart Parish and Academy for its 29th year.

The carnival will feature live music by Blue Jay Bridge on Friday night and Pub Trivia in the Beer tent on Saturday evening. The beer tent will offer a wide assortment of beverages including craft and domestic beers, wine, and cider.

WestFest will take place May 18-21 at John Ball Park & Sacred Heart Campus.

See a complete schedule at westfestgr.org.