Western Michigan University men's basketball team partners with Beautiful Lives Project

Co-founded by blind sports commentator Bryce Weiler, Beautiful Lives Project is an organization that provides opportunities for people with disabilities to participate in activities and events, whether that prior unavailability was due to physical or facility limitations.

With an integration-focused approach, they aim to ensure an event hosted is immersive, partnering with local companies, community organizations, sport teams, and more to break down barriers and biases towards the disability community.

Beautiful Lives Project is teaming up with the Western Michigan University men's basketball team for the fourth annual Court of Dreams event. It will be July 23 from 10 A.M. to 11 A.M. at Read Fieldhouse on the Kalamazoo campus.

Adults and children with disabilities will join the players on the basketball court, meet them and the coaches, as well as learn the fundamentals of the sport while gaining that experience.

Check-in for the event begins at 9:30 A.M., and space is still available for registration.

Bryce spoke to Michelle via Zoom to discuss the event's growth over the years, as well as the impact Beautiful Lives Project continues to make in the lives of those with disabilities.

Visit beautifullives.org for more information.

