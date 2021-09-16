Watch
Morning Mix

Actions

West Side Walk for Gilda's taking place September 18

Celebrate 20 years of free cancer and grief programming.
Videos
West Side Walk for Gilda's Club
Posted at 10:40 AM, Sep 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-16 10:40:12-04

Get some fresh air and support an amazing cause on Saturday at Gilda's Club Grand Rapid's seventh annual West Side Walk for Gilda's.

Back in February, Gilda's Club kicked off a yearlong celebration of their 20th anniversary. The annual West Side Walk allows Gilda's Club to continue to celebrate the thousands of lives impacted through Gilda's Club's free cancer and grief programming.

West Side Walk for Gilda's will take place at Gilda's Club Grand Rapids Clubhouse, located at 1806 Bridge St. NW.

Registration is at 10 a.m. with the walk starting at 11 a.m. After the walk, pre-packaged snacks will be available to enjoy in a safe outdoor manner.

Money raised through West Side Walk will help continue to fund emotional health support for the West Michigan community.

Learn more and register online at gildasclubgr.org/walk.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
National Hispanic Heritage Month 2021 sidebar promo image

News on your time