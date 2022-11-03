West Michigan Youth Ballet presents: "The Nutcracker"

Enjoy a holiday classic performed by the West Michigan Youth Ballet during the month of December, "The Nutcracker."

"The Nutcracker," is a timeless ballet first performed in 1892 set to Tchaikovsky’s now-famous score. Children and teens from all across the state of Michigan to reprise the roles of Clara, the Prince, The Snow Queen, and so many more beloved characters.

Performances will be held at the Forest Hills Performing Arts Center in Grand Rapids on December 3-4 and on December 17 at the Frauenthal Center in Muskegon.

Use the promo code FRITZ to get $5 off when purchasing two or more tickets.

To purchase tickets, visit wmyb.org/nutcracker-ballet.