West Michigan Works! receives national honor for apprenticeship program

Learning a skilled trade can be difficult when not knowing where to look to get experience. West Michigan Works! continues to be a national leader in apprenticeships and recently received recognition from the U.S. Department of Labor's Apprenticeship Ambassador Initiative for the work they do.

West Michigan Works! currently holds standards for 33 U.S. DOL Registered Apprenticeships, with over 150 active apprentices and nearly 100 participating employers.

West Michigan Works! is part of the statewide Michigan Works! system, serving the employers and job seekers of Allegan, Barry, Ionia, Kent, Montcalm, Muskegon, and Ottawa counties. In partnership with employers, educators, economic developers, and community organizations, West Michigan Works! creates a qualified workforce that meets the region’s current and future talent needs and fuels the shared economic future.

To learn more, visit westmiworks.org.