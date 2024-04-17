West Michigan Works! accepting applications for Ascend Youth Services 2024 Youth Career Readiness Program

For some students, the ideal summer is hanging out with friends, relaxing by the beach, and soaking up their time off of school. However, summer break can also be the perfect opportunity to prepare for their future.

West Michigan Works! offers the chance for students to work in an industry they're interested in, and get paid for it, through the 2024 Youth Career Readiness Program.

Facilitated by West Michigan Works!' Ascend Youth Services, the six-week summer program runs from June 24 to August 6 and provides enriching career readiness opportunities for youth ages 14 to 24 across Allegan, Barry, Ionia, Kent, Montcalm, Muskegon, and Ottawa counties.

The program offers a blend of career preparation opportunities designed to prepare individuals for the professional world. This hands-on approach allows youth to dive into the industries they are passionate about and gain tangible work experience.

Applications are being accepted from April 10 to May 3.

Apply at westmiworks.org or call (616) 773-9656 for more information.