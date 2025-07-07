West Michigan Whitecaps to host Black Sox Appreciation Night

The Grand Rapids Black Sox was purchased in 1946 by Ted Rasberry. A respected Black community leader in Grand Rapids, Rasberry established the first racially-integrated Little League program for the city in 1965.

Although the integrated Little League team disbanded in 1974, Rasberry's influence and legacy for Black youth in Grand Rapids continues into the twenty-first century with the Delta Project, a non-profit that invests in "at-potential" - rather than "at-risk" - youth of color who are disproportionately represented in the juvenile justice system.

On July 9 at LMCU Ballpark, The West Michigan Whitecaps will host Black Sox Appreciation Night, honoring Black baseball's history in West Michigan. First pitch will be at 6:35 P.M.

Black Sox replica jerseys will be worn by the Whitecaps players that evening, with an online jersey auction to follow. Proceeds from the auction will benefit the Delta Project.

A 50/50 raffle and live storytelling will also be part of the event lineup.

Tickets are $20.50, but if tickets are purchased through this link, a portion of the proceeds go back to the Delta Project.

For more information on the Whitecaps, visit whitecapsbaseball.com. To learn more about The Delta Project, visit thedealtaproject.co.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok