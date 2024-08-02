West Michigan Welcome Plan sheds light on different cultures living in West Michigan

West Michigan has a beautiful, diverse community, with international representation that makes the lives of everyone living here more colorful, interesting, and vibrant. A couple of events hosted by the West Michigan Welcome Plan will shed light on the different cultures that reside in the place Michiganders call home.

On September 27, the Maximize Economic Potential Summit will take place at the Grand Rapids Community College M-TEC building from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Attendees can participate in the following activities:



Learn about credential translation and evaluation in West Michigan.

Meet workforce development agencies supporting those with foreign degrees and certifications.

Discover how to offer these services to your clients. Connect with community members eager to use their international degrees and re-enter their fields.

Hear inspiring success stories from professionals who have resumed their careers in the U.S.

Enjoy breakfast and lunch, a keynote speaker, breakout sessions, and a panel.

The Global Gathering will take place the following day, September 28, at Garfield Park from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. It's a completely free event will celebrate international cultures and diversity through live music, artisans, performers, and food.

