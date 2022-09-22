West Michigan Veterans Coalition hosting Military Family Resource Fair on Sept. 24

Veterans, active military members, and family members can learn more about the resources West Michigan has to offer to those who serve our country at the Military Family Resource Fair on September 24.

The West Michigan Veterans Coalition and Michigan National Guard Family Programs will connect attendees with non-profit organizations, employers, educators, and government agencies that assist in job search, college training and education benefits, counseling, health and well-being services, scholarships, emergency assistance, VA benefits, and much more.

The Military Family Resource Fair will take place at the Grand Valley National Guard Armory from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Learn more by visiting westmichiganveterans.org or reserve a spot on Eventbrite.