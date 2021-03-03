West Michigan Tourist Association hosting series of virtual travel expos throughout March

The pandemic has put a stop to traveling, but there's still a way to learn about safe exploring and recreation through a series of virtual expos taking place in March.

In place of the large travel expos people have attended in years past like the West Michigan Women's Show or the Michigan Golf Show, these shows will now be held virtually.

There will be four different expos:



Camping and Outdoors Expo- Happening Now

Golf Expo- March 8

Family and Women's Expo- March 22

General West Michigan Travel Expo- April 5

For more details on these expos, visit wmta.org or West Michigan Tourism's Facebook page.