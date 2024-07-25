Watch Now
West Michigan Teacher Collaborative accepting applications for training program

Posted at 12:31 PM, Jul 25, 2024

Parents want the very best for their kids, and of course that includes their education. The West Michigan Teacher Collaborative is leading the way in finding and retaining the next generation of excellent teachers, and they’re now accepting applications.

The West Michigan Teacher Collaborative ensures students get the best education possible by inspiring, developing, and retaining the next generation of excellent teachers. Their goal is to recruit and train future teachers so students have the high-quality educators they deserve.

Applicants can choose between a Pre-Residency Program, a Residency Program, and an Advanced Degrees and Endorsement program.

Applications are accepted through September 9.

