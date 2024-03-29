West Michigan Symphony takes audiences "Around the World" on April 19

Music is powerful; just hearing a few notes can take people back to an exact place or time. The West Michigan Symphony has packed their bags and are inviting audiences to join them for a journey "Around the World" on April 19.

West Michigan Symphony will take music enthusiasts on an exhilarating journey across multiple continents with “WMS Around the World Part II.” Under the baton of Music Director Scott Speck, WMS will highlight a rich tapestry of musical styles ranging from the grandeur of Verdi’s Nabucco Overture to the rhythmic fervor of Falla’s Dance no. 1 from La Vida Breve.

Also on the program will be works by Grieg, Smetana, Brahms, Copland, Rimsky-Korsakov and more.

The performance takes place at 7:30 p.m. in the Frauenthal Center.

Tickets start at $19 for adults and $10 for students. Purchase by calling 231.727.8001 or visiting westmichigansymphony.org.