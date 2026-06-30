West Michigan student winning recipient of Sandra Day O'Connor Civics Challenge

The Sandra Day O'Connor Civics Challenge is an annual online civics competition that is open to students in the United States between sixth through twelfth grade. The challenge encourages students to choose a civics-related topic, then express their creativity through a short video or original song for a chance at winning a $500 cash prize.

In recognition of America 250, this year's theme surrounding our nation's forefathers, and one of the national winners is Rockford native Everleigh Murphy!

Everleigh is in eighth grade and wrote an original song about Benjamin Franklin! She joined the Morning Mix to share more about the competition and perform her song, "Be Like Ben"!

Visit oconnorinstitute.org for more information including the full list of this year's winners! You can also follow Everleigh on Instagram.

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