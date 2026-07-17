West Michigan Sports Commission brings sports tourism to West Michigan community

As World Cup festivities begin to wind down this weekend, members of the West Michigan public will be attending the sold-out FIFA World Cup finals watch party at Acrisure Ampitheater this Sunday. While it is no secret that sports bring community members together, this is all thanks in part to the West Michigan Sports Commission (WMSC).

For nearly 20 years, WMSC promotes sporting events and tourism across West Michigan, bringing a total of over $730 million in local economic impact since its inception. The organization also hosts youth and amateur sporting events at local facilities such as the Meijer Sports Complex.

West Michigan Sports Commission President Mike Guswiler visited the Morning Mix to talk about the organization's growth.

Visit westmisports.com for more information.

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