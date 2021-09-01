West Michigan Songwriter's Festival holds first event Sept. 10 & 11

Dream of writing country music songs performed by great artists like Alan Jackson, Reba McEntire, Trisha Yearwood, Little Big Town, and many others? The first-ever West Michigan Songwriter's Festival is coming to Belmont, with live musical performances and writing workshops for aspiring musicians.

The first annual West Michigan Songwriter’s Festival kicks off September 10-11. The festival features hit songwriters from Nashville playing the songs they wrote that many heard on the radio.

The West Michigan Songwriter’s Festival is raising awareness of songwriting as an art form, songwriters as artists, and songwriting as a craft that everyone can learn to appreciate. The mission of the festival is to establish a foundation with the goal of providing educational scholarships for children.

In conjunction with two nights of performances, a free workshop will be offered on The Craft of Writing a Country Song presented by Steve Leslie.

Tickets are $50 for each night of performances. With the purchase of a ticket, you will have access to both nights of performances, as well as the songwriting workshop. Two drink tickets will be provided per person ages 21 and older.

The performances will be Friday and Saturday from 7-9 p.m. The songwriting workshop will be Saturday from 2-4 p.m.

Learn more about the performance lineup and workshop at westmichigansongwritersfestival.com.